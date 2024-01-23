Norwegian Factory Gears Up To Supply Ammunition To Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 05:37 PM
Around the clock, glowing slabs of steel move from one machine to the next in a Norwegian factory producing artillery shells desperately needed by Ukraine
Raufoss, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Around the clock, glowing slabs of steel move from one machine to the next in a Norwegian factory producing artillery shells desperately needed by Ukraine.
Nordic countries have stepped up efforts to supply much needed ammunition to the Ukrainian war effort.
With both sharing a border with Russia, Norway and Finland were spooked by the Russian 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Largely controlled by the Norwegian and Finnish states, Nammo is -- along with Germany's Rheinmetall, France's Nexter and the UK's BAE Systems -- one of the leading manufacturers of 155mm artillery shells in Europe.
In Raufoss, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Oslo, its factory is producing shell cases "non-stop", which will then be filled with explosives elsewhere.
"As long as we have the right machines and the right operators, there are no limits to the specifications we can meet," process engineer Sigbjorn Overboe explains.
To speed up production, Norway announced last week that it would invest 2 billion kroner ($191 million) to boost its ammunition and missile production capacity.
"It is absolutely necessary to increase European production," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told AFP.
Recent Stories
‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..
US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back
LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools
OLMT’s solar power conversion underway
LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..
Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner
Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar
RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
More Stories From World
-
US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back5 minutes ago
-
Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 202621 minutes ago
-
12 injured as Myanmar military plane overshoots India runway21 minutes ago
-
31 dead in southwest China landslide21 minutes ago
-
Red Sea attacks latest threat to Yemen's decaying oil tanker31 minutes ago
-
25 dead in southwest China landslide31 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update41 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Sabalenka blasts into Australian Open semis41 minutes ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff dig deep to make Australian Open semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Russian strikes kill four, wound dozens across Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Dutch reporter murder suspects on trial2 hours ago
-
Amazon's French warehouses fined over employee surveillance2 hours ago