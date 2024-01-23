Open Menu

Norwegian Factory Gears Up To Supply Ammunition To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Norwegian factory gears up to supply ammunition to Ukraine

Around the clock, glowing slabs of steel move from one machine to the next in a Norwegian factory producing artillery shells desperately needed by Ukraine

Raufoss, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Around the clock, glowing slabs of steel move from one machine to the next in a Norwegian factory producing artillery shells desperately needed by Ukraine.

Nordic countries have stepped up efforts to supply much needed ammunition to the Ukrainian war effort.

With both sharing a border with Russia, Norway and Finland were spooked by the Russian 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Largely controlled by the Norwegian and Finnish states, Nammo is -- along with Germany's Rheinmetall, France's Nexter and the UK's BAE Systems -- one of the leading manufacturers of 155mm artillery shells in Europe.

In Raufoss, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Oslo, its factory is producing shell cases "non-stop", which will then be filled with explosives elsewhere.

"As long as we have the right machines and the right operators, there are no limits to the specifications we can meet," process engineer Sigbjorn Overboe explains.

To speed up production, Norway announced last week that it would invest 2 billion kroner ($191 million) to boost its ammunition and missile production capacity.

"It is absolutely necessary to increase European production," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told AFP.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe France Norway Germany Oslo United Kingdom Finland Border From Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ A ..

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..

35 seconds ago
 US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to ..

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back

5 minutes ago
 LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in sc ..

LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools

5 minutes ago
 OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

5 minutes ago
 LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

16 minutes ago
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

28 minutes ago
 Divisional administration prepared for electoral a ..

Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner

13 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago
 RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schem ..

RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

2 hours ago

More Stories From World