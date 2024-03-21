'Not Afraid,' Brazil's Bolsonaro Rallies Fans Despite Legal Woes
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Despite his wide-ranging legal woes, far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro crisscrosses Brazil campaigning, received by rapt crowds seemingly unbothered by claims he helped stoke an attempted coup.
Like Donald Trump in America, 69-year-old Bolsonaro has retained a core of radical supporters in a deeply divided country even as the accusations and investigations against him multiply.
But unlike his political role model, the man nicknamed "Tropical Trump" cannot be reelected anytime soon -- Bolsonaro was barred from public office for eight years for baselessly trashing Brazil's voting system ahead of the 2022 elections he lost.
Despite the risk of being charged and arrested at any moment, Bolsonaro has remained a key campaigner for candidates of the rightwing Liberal Party ahead of the October municipal elections.
For weeks he has traveled the vast country, posting videos on social media of throngs of fans greeting him at airports or mobbing his car.
Bolsonaro's popularity is undeniably robust among supporters of his "Bibles, bullets and beef" political philosophy.
An opinion poll last month showed him lagging only 3.1 percentage points behind incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in 2022 by the narrowest of margins.
Political analyst Mayra Goulart said Bolsonaro remains a "symbol" for Brazilians who yearn to return to conservative values and feel shunned by the political elite -- stoked by an effective social media machine that spews out "alternative" information.
Like Trump, with whose single term overlapped with his, Bolsonaro claims to be a victim of "political persecution," even as the accusations against him keep stacking up.
Earlier this month, former senior military staff linked Bolsonaro to an illegal bid to stay in power after losing to Lula.
He is also being probed for allegedly inciting the January 2023 storming of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in riots reminiscent of the 2021 invasion of the US Capitol by Trump's backers.
Just this week, police recommended that vaccine-skeptic Bolsonaro be charged for allegedly forging a Covid inoculation certificate for travel purposes.
He is also under investigation for allegedly misappropriating gifts received from other nations, such as jewelry offered by Saudi Arabia.
Bolsonaro "was persecuted from the day he took office," Marcos Vinicius Chagas, a 48-year-old businessman, told AFP at a recent political rally attended by the ex-president in Rio de Janeiro.
Most of the crowd wore the green and yellow of Brazil's national football team, appropriated by Bolsonaro's far-right fans. As they sang the national, some were reduced to tears.
Though the rally was for mayoral candidate Alexandre Ramagem, it was clear who held the real power.
"They come down on me because I am a stone in the shoe on the left," Bolsonaro told tens of thousands gathered to hear him speak.
"I could be in another country, but I decided to come back here with all the risks. I'm not afraid of any trial, as long as the judges are impartial."
Bolsonaro was unsuccessful in a first appeal against the Superior Electoral Tribunal's decision to prohibit him from holding office, which effectively rendered him ineligible to run in the next presidential election in 2026.
In the past year, he has been subjected to multiple raids, withdrawal of his passport, and being barred from contacting several political allies.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..
More Stories From World
-
White House warns Kyiv it cannot say when Ukraine aid will come7 minutes ago
-
Luis Montenegro appointed Portugal prime minister17 minutes ago
-
USA and Spain handed tough draws in women's Olympic tournament27 minutes ago
-
US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken57 minutes ago
-
Vietnam parliament approves president's resignation amid graft purge57 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition denounces 'brutal repression' as elections loom2 hours ago
-
Barcelona, PSG win away in Women's Champions League2 hours ago
-
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority2 hours ago
-
Social media company Reddit set for NYSE debut after IPO2 hours ago
-
UK and Australia sign new defence pact2 hours ago
-
China's Xi congratulates Indonesia's Prabowo on election win2 hours ago
-
UNRWA has ‘mechanisms’ to ensure neutrality, as review panel presents interim findings to UN chi ..2 hours ago