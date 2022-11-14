Nuland to Visit Jamaica, Ecuador, Colombia to Hold Strategic Dialogues - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will visit Jamaica, Ecuador and Colombia from November 14-18 to maintain strategic dialogues and bilateral engagements, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

"In Kingston, Jamaica, on November 15, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith and participate in the US-Jamaica Strategic Dialogue to highlight bilateral opportunities for enhancing trade and investment, strengthening regional security, combating transnational criminal organizations, and tackling climate change," the statement read.

Nuland will also convene a virtual meeting to discuss situation in Haiti with Canadian and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) partners.

On November 16, she will meet with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin in Quito. Both sides will sign an Open Skies Agreement, paving the way for more bilateral travel, trade, job creation, and economic growth, according to the statement.

"Nuland will also lead the US delegation participating in the US-Ecuador Bilateral Expanded Political Dialogue to reaffirm US support for democratic governance, regional security, human rights, migration management, and support for vulnerable populations," according to the statement.

During the last stop of the trip in Colombia on November 17-18, Nuland will meet with President Gustavo Petro and Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva. She plans to participate in the closing ceremony for the visit of the hospital ship USNS Comfort. "These engagements will focus on shared priorities including regional security, strong democratic institutions, the socioeconomic and political inclusion of Afro-Colombian and indigenous persons, and the continued importance of implementing the 2016 Peace Accord," the State Department added.