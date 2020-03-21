UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Cyprus Rises To 75 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Cyprus Rises to 75 - Health Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cyprus rose by eight over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of infected people to 75, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, all eight people had contacts with those previously infected. In turn, their recent contacts are being identified.

Meanwhile, the ban of flights from 28 countries, including Russia, to Paphos and Larnaca International Airports will take effect at 03:00 local time [01:00 GMT] of March 21. The list of countries also includes Belarus, Georgia, Greece, the United Kingdom and Israel.

On the global scale, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 266,000, with over 11,000 deaths and over 87,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

