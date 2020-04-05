(@FahadShabbir)

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) A resident of Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total case count in the region to 11, the regional Health Ministry said.

"The 11th case of the coronavirus has been detected in the Khabarovsk Territory. The patient is in an infectious hospital in moderate severe condition due to the development of pneumonia," the ministry's statement read.

It added that those infected with COVID-19 in the region, included four people aged between 18 and 45, six people aged between 45 and 65, and one person over 65 years old. More than half of them contracted the virus locally.

The health ministry also noted that 14 people with flu-like symptoms had been hospitalized. About 4,000 people who returned from abroad are under medical supervision.

In the meantime, nine COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Irkutsk Region, the regional response center wrote on Telegram.

"There are nine confirmed cases of the disease, four [patients] are suspected of having the coronavirus and 7,037 people who have been examined have self-isolated," the center said.

Russia currently has over 4,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 43 fatalities. The number of recoveries stands at 333, according to the latest government figures.