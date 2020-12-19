Number of Japanese Prefectures Plagued With Bird Flu Reaches 12 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) A new outbreak of the bird flu has been discovered in the Japanese prefecture of Tokushima, which became the 12th region hit by the disease, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

The number of farms where the bird flu was detected has increased to 30, the NHK newspaper reported.

Before that, bird flu outbreaks have been discovered in the prefectures of Kagawa, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Miyazaki, Hiroshima, Nara, Oita, Wakayama, Okayama, Shiga and Kochi. According to the Ministry for Agriculture, more than 2 million domestic birds have already been exterminated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Outbreaks of bird flu have also been recently detected in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany and Belgium.