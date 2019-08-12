UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Injured In Blasts At Ammo Depot In Russia's Achinsk Up To 33 - Medics

Number of People Injured in Blasts at Ammo Depot in Russia's Achinsk Up to 33 - Medics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The number of people wounded in a series of explosions at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory rose to 33, the local healthcare authorities said.

"The number of wounded as a result of ammunition explosions in the territory of a military unit near in the village of Kamenka in the Achinsk region totals 33," the statement said.

Explosions initially rocked the depot on August 5, leaving 14 people injured and one killed. However, on August 9, the Russian Armed Forces' Central Military District said that lightning hit an ammunition rack. Nine people were injured in a blast near a railroad on the Uluy-Achinsk section in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and four of them were hospitalized, a spokesperson for the local emergency service has told Sputnik.

A state of emergency was declared on August 9 in Achinsk district due to the explosions.

