Nusra Terrorists Fire at Syrian Army Positions, Killing 1 Soldier - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) One Syrian soldier was killed, three were wounded in the attack of the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) at the positions of the Syrian government forces in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"In the province of Idlib, as a result of mortar attacks by terrorists on positions of government forces in the areas of the settlements of Kafr Nabl and Jubas, one Syrian soldier was killed and one was wounded. Also in the province of Aleppo, as a result of shelling from a large-caliber machine gun fired by terrorists on positions of government forces in the area of the village of Maraanaz, two Syrian soldiers were injured," he said.