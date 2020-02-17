OIC condemns terrorist attacks in centralMali

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks that took place on Friday 14 February 2020, in the villages of Ogossagou, Bintia and Mondoro in central Mali, killing 40 people including nine soldiers and wounding others

The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef Al- Othaimeen conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Mali and wished the wounded speedy recovery.

Al Othaimeen also renewed the OIC’s principled and steadfast stand against violence, extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations.