Oil Field in Northern Iraq Attacked by Unidentified Militants - Ministry

An oil field and two oil wells have been targeted by unknown assailants in northern Iraq, the country's oil ministry said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) An oil field and two oil wells have been targeted by unknown assailants in northern Iraq, the country's oil ministry said.

"The attack against the Bai Hasan oil field has not caused fire, damage or suspension of production, and did not cause a stop to oil pumping from the wells," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by the Kirkuk Now news outlet.

The ministry did not specify what kind of arms were used in the attack. So far, no organization took responsibility for the incident.

The attack took place several days after a market explosion in eastern Baghdad, which killed one person and injured 12. The bombing attack was later claimed by the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia).