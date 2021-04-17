UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Field In Northern Iraq Attacked By Unidentified Militants - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:32 PM

Oil Field in Northern Iraq Attacked by Unidentified Militants - Ministry

An oil field and two oil wells have been targeted by unknown assailants in northern Iraq, the country's oil ministry said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) An oil field and two oil wells have been targeted by unknown assailants in northern Iraq, the country's oil ministry said.

"The attack against the Bai Hasan oil field has not caused fire, damage or suspension of production, and did not cause a stop to oil pumping from the wells," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by the Kirkuk Now news outlet.

The ministry did not specify what kind of arms were used in the attack. So far, no organization took responsibility for the incident.

The attack took place several days after a market explosion in eastern Baghdad, which killed one person and injured 12. The bombing attack was later claimed by the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Russia Iraq Oil Kirkuk Baghdad Market From

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase Rs1300 to Rs104,300 per tola ..

1 minute ago

Jati Umrah palaces in hot water: Dr Firdous Ashiq ..

1 minute ago

Tsitsipas crushes Evans to reach Monte Carlo final ..

1 minute ago

Ghazan, Himayatullah resigns from KP cabinet

13 minutes ago

Rs. 135 mln Gigantic Cath Lab Project Inaugurated ..

13 minutes ago

IGP visits Swabi, awards officers for arresting ki ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.