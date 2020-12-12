UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Civilian Killed In Kabul Rocket Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

One civilian killed in Kabul rocket attack

A series of rockets struck Kabul on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, officials said, the second such attack to rock the Afghan capital in less than a month

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A series of rockets struck Kabul on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, officials said, the second such attack to rock the Afghan capital in less than a month.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, with several deadly attacks carried out in Kabul, despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks since September 12 in Qatar.

"This morning, 10 rockets were fired from the Labe Jar neighbourhood of Kabul," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.

He said three rockets landed near Kabul airport and seven in residential areas, leaving one civilian dead and two wounded.

The Islamic State group issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, saying it was targeting the military section of Kabul airport, the jihadist media monitor SITE said.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Qatar Labe SITE September Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Nine POs held during crackdown

2 minutes ago

Court seeks record of salary, perks of Shehbaz as ..

2 minutes ago

CDA completes renovation, rehabilitation work of 5 ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 positive patients surge to 893

2 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

8 minutes ago

47 more corona positive cases reported in Hyderaba ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.