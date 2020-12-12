One civilian killed in Kabul rocket attack

A series of rockets struck Kabul on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, officials said, the second such attack to rock the Afghan capital in less than a month

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A series of rockets struck Kabul on Saturday, killing one person and wounding two, officials said, the second such attack to rock the Afghan capital in less than a month.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, with several deadly attacks carried out in Kabul, despite the Taliban and the government engaging in peace talks since September 12 in Qatar.

"This morning, 10 rockets were fired from the Labe Jar neighbourhood of Kabul," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.

He said three rockets landed near Kabul airport and seven in residential areas, leaving one civilian dead and two wounded.

The Islamic State group issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, saying it was targeting the military section of Kabul airport, the jihadist media monitor SITE said.