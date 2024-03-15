Open Menu

One Dead, 37 Slightly Injured In North China Vehicle Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM

One dead, 37 slightly injured in north China vehicle collision

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) One person was killed and 37 others sustained minor injuries after a coach rear-ended a bus in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday morning, local authorities said.

The accident happened at 6:37 a.m.

Friday in Dongli District, Tianjin, when the coach rear-ended the bus that was parked on the roadside due to a malfunction, causing both vehicles to catch fire, according to the district's public security bureau.

All of the injured have been sent to hospitals for treatment. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

