One Dead, Four Wounded In Russian Attacks On Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) One woman was killed and four others wounded in Russian attacks on eastern and southern Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, as Moscow said it had downed a barrage of Ukrainian rockets.
The governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which is partially occupied by Russia, said one woman had been killed in a drone attack on the village of Mykhailivka.
Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of the Black Sea territory in late 2022 but Russian forces have been shelling recaptured towns and villages since.
"A 61-year-old local resident was fatally wounded in her own home," the official, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote on social media.
Separately, the governor of the eastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, said three men and one woman all over the age of 50 were injured in separate strikes on towns and villages in the region with artillery and rockets.
Kharkiv, which borders Russia, has been under persistent Russian shelling since the Kremlin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 13 Iranian-designed attack drones at Ukraine overnight and that 10 were downed over the Kharkiv region, the neighbouring Sumy region and near the capital Kyiv.
Russia meanwhile announced that its air defence systems had shot down 18 rockets near the border city of Belgorod, which has recently seen an uptick in fatal Ukrainian attacks.
The Belgorod governor said one person was wounded during the barrage.
