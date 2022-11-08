A patient died, two pilots and two paramedics were injured in Russia's Kostroma Region on Tuesday as a result of an emergency landing of a Mi-2 helicopter performing an ambulance flight, the regional administration said

"According to preliminary data, a patient, who was hospitalized by air ambulance, died as a result of the accident. Two pilots and two paramedics were injured," a statement read.

The Mi-2 helicopter made a hard landing four kilometers (2.5 miles) from Sokerkino (Kostroma) airport, the regional administration added.

"Five ambulance teams have arrived at the scene. Hospitals are ready to receive the victims," the authorities said.