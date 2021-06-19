One Person Dead, 2 Injured After Tornado Hit New Zealand Suburb - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) One person has died and another two injured in a tornado that hit New Zealand's South Auckland suburb, the radio station RNZ reported on Saturday.

The storm hit the suburb earlier in the day and resulted in destroyed roofs, broken windows and toppled trees.

According to the broadcaster, a worker was killed as the tornado reached a freight container hub in the area. The other two have been hospitalized.

Over 20 fire teams are said to be helping with the cleanup.