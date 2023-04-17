UrduPoint.com

Ottawa, Ericsson Canada Will Partner To Research And Develop Next-Gen 5G-6G Networks - PMO

Canada's Government will partner with Ericsson Canada to support the company's wireless projects including research and development of next-generation 5G and 6G, the Prime Minister Officer said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Canada's Government will partner with Ericsson Canada to support the company's wireless projects including research and development of next-generation 5G and 6G, the Prime Minister Officer said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the Government of Canada will support a project from wireless networking technology company Ericsson Canada to advance research and development toward next-generation 5G and 6G networks - meaning faster and more secure wireless services for people here at home and beyond," the PMO statement reads.

With a value of over C$470 million ($351 million), Ericsson's project is expected to generate hundreds of jobs across the country, notably in Ottawa and Montreal, the statement said, noting it would also place Canada as one of the company's top research and development hubs.

The partnership would thus allow Canada to gain a position of "leadership" in the development of future wireless technologies, the statement said, adding Ericsson's project would also support the research of artificial intelligence and economic growth.

"The Government of Canada will continue to create good, middle-class jobs by attracting investment in our world-leading industries and growing our economy," the statement continued.

Ericsson Canada is a subsidiary of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunications equipment company. The company supports over 125 5G networks in 55 countries and employs more than 3,000 people across Canada at facilities in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

