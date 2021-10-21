Over 1Bln Indian Citizens Received At Least 1 Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) More than 1 billion Indian citizens have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.
"Congratulations to India!" Mandaviya said in a tweet that also provided the exact number of inoculated people: 1,000,000,153.
India has thus become the second country with more than 1 billion vaccinated people, following China.