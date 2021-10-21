UrduPoint.com

Over 1Bln Indian Citizens Received At Least 1 Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) More than 1 billion Indian citizens have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

"Congratulations to India!" Mandaviya said in a tweet that also provided the exact number of inoculated people: 1,000,000,153.

India has thus become the second country with more than 1 billion vaccinated people, following China.

