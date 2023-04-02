UrduPoint.com

Over 40 People Arrested In Venezuela On Corruption Suspicions - Prosecutor General

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Over 40 People Arrested in Venezuela on Corruption Suspicions - Prosecutor General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Venezuelan law enforcement agencies arrested 42 people on corruption suspicions, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said on Sunday.

"To date, the Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office, together with auxiliary bodies, managed to arrest 42 individuals associated with various corruption schemes, who sought to plunder ... the country's economy, causing damage to the entire society," Saab tweeted.

On Wednesday, court documents revealed that the former counsel for Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA pleaded guilty in a Miami Federal court on money laundering charges in connection with a conspiracy to siphon millions from the state.

Alvaro Ledo Nass, 43, admitted to taking bribes totaling $11.5 million while serving in senior roles at PDVSA. Nass is one of many former Venezuelan officials charged or convicted in the US as part of a multi-year investigation aimed at deconstructing how these individuals stole billions from Venezuela, called Operation Money Flight.

Last week, over 20 government officials and entrepreneurs had been reportedly detained in Venezuela in the PDVSA corruption case. On March 20, Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami announced his resignation in order to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Related Topics

Corruption Company Oil Miami Venezuela Money March Sunday From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

32 minutes ago
 Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Z ..

Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Zayed

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s achievements in AI and data man ..

2 hours ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

2 hours ago
 Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.