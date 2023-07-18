Open Menu

Overland Transport In Ukraine 'Hazardous,' US Seeking Grain Export Routes - White House

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Overland Transport in Ukraine 'Hazardous,' US Seeking Grain Export Routes - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday that it is hazardous to transport goods using overland routes in Ukraine, complicating the export of grain following the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"The overland transport of anything in Ukraine right now is a pretty hazardous undertaking," Kirby said during a press briefing.

European countries would also have to approve the transport while considering impacts to their own domestic agricultural industries, Kirby said.

The United States will continue to work with allies and partners to find ways to transport grain out of Ukraine, following Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal, Kirby added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House United States From

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

48 minutes ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

48 minutes ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

48 minutes ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

48 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

51 minutes ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

51 minutes ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

51 minutes ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

51 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

1 hour ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World