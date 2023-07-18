Overland Transport in Ukraine 'Hazardous,' US Seeking Grain Export Routes - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday that it is hazardous to transport goods using overland routes in Ukraine, complicating the export of grain following the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"The overland transport of anything in Ukraine right now is a pretty hazardous undertaking," Kirby said during a press briefing.

European countries would also have to approve the transport while considering impacts to their own domestic agricultural industries, Kirby said.

The United States will continue to work with allies and partners to find ways to transport grain out of Ukraine, following Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal, Kirby added.