Pakistan envoy visits TomatoWorld in Netherlands

THE HAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands, Saljuk Mustansar Tarar on Thursday visited TomatoWorld- a hub of knowledge, innovation and technology for efficiency and sustainability.

During his visit, the ambassador explored potential benefits for Pakistan from Dutch innovation in horticulture.

TomatoWorld is an innovative and interactive tomato experience park located in Honselersdijk, Netherlands.

It's a popular tourist destination that showcases the Dutch tomato industry's expertise and innovation. Visitors can explore the park's various attractions, including a tomato greenhouse, a demonstration garden, and interactive exhibits.

TomatoWorld also hosts events, workshops, and conferences related to horticulture, sustainability, and food production.