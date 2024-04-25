Pakistan Envoy Visits TomatoWorld In Netherlands
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
THE HAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands, Saljuk Mustansar Tarar on Thursday visited TomatoWorld- a hub of knowledge, innovation and technology for efficiency and sustainability.
During his visit, the ambassador explored potential benefits for Pakistan from Dutch innovation in horticulture.
TomatoWorld is an innovative and interactive tomato experience park located in Honselersdijk, Netherlands.
It's a popular tourist destination that showcases the Dutch tomato industry's expertise and innovation. Visitors can explore the park's various attractions, including a tomato greenhouse, a demonstration garden, and interactive exhibits.
TomatoWorld also hosts events, workshops, and conferences related to horticulture, sustainability, and food production.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From World
-
Chinese defense minister to attend SCO meeting in Kazakhstan1 minute ago
-
China, Pakistan should engage in greater counter-terrorism cooperation to combat hostile forces: Khu ..1 minute ago
-
Scottish leader scraps coalition deal with Greens2 minutes ago
-
Macron, in key speech, warns that Europe 'is mortal'2 minutes ago
-
China continues to battle flood in Pearl River basin12 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Tanzania's flash floods rises to 155: PM22 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher32 minutes ago
-
Two runaway army horses in 'serious condition': UK minister32 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's health ministry issues heat advisory amid soaring temperature42 minutes ago
-
Russian oil production facility in Siberia catches fire42 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.48 pct higher42 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Ukraine access to ATACMS will not impact outcome of conflict52 minutes ago