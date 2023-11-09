Pakistani delegation visits SCO platform in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) A Pakistani delegation led by Ali Hussain, vice president of the Pakistan House Economic and business Advisory Committee, visited the Trade and Economic Multifunctional Platform for SCO Countries in Chongqing, China.

Hu Kaiqiang, the Secretary-General of the Platform, received the delegation and held a meeting.

During the meeting, Hu Kaiqiang introduced the Platform's 16 industry working committees covering sectors such as culture, tourism, education and healthcare.

Ali Hussain hailed the Platform's efforts in facilitating international collaboration in different sectors and expressed the intention to cooperate.

"As a research institution specializing in international affairs and policy, we have extensive connections with international think tanks that can provide valuable expertise and insights for collaboration. We also seek to establish connections with the Platform's think tank, fostering exchanges and cooperation in international affairs."

Following the constructive discussions, Pakistan House and the Platform reached an agreement to further promote cooperation in cross-border settlement and precious metal.

Both parties also pledged to facilitate nongovernmental exchanges between China and Pakistan, as well as among other SCO member states.

APP/asg