BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor of Balochistan, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that all political parties in Pakistan were full of expectations for the joint construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative.

"In recent years, the important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative has been put into practice in the Gwadar Port of Balochistan Province, which has provided assistance to improve the living conditions of local people," he told Xinhuanet.com.

Yasinzai led a delegation of Balochistan Tribal Elders Group for visits to Kashgar region of Xinjiang and the Chinese capital at the invitation of China Association for the Promotion of International Organization this week.

He said that Balochistan province was rich in resources in agriculture and mining, and hoped to make good use of its own advantages and expand its mutually beneficial cooperation.

Xinjiang was the starting point of the Chinese side of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the first stop of the delegation's visit.

Visiting local high-tech enterprises, agricultural development projects, and inspecting residents' communities, the compact arrangement had repeatedly refreshed the Pakistani local officials' understanding of China.

"I used to know very little about Xinjiang. I thought it was not very developed here. I didn't expect to see many development achievements on the ground. The Chinese government has made great efforts to eradicate poverty and ensure law and order and achieved tangible results." Yasinzai said.

The Governor Balochistan felt the common aspiration of the people for peace and stability and said that in the Kashgar region of Xinjiang, he saw that the housing conditions of the local residents had improved and the educational conditions were better.

In a garment processing factory, women workers on the assembly line caught the attention of Yasinzai.

"There are almost all women workers in the factory. I am very curious about how they look after their children. I didn't expect the local government to provide child care services and even provide free lunches. I have to introduce them to my country one by one," he said.

Training employees, developing education, and guaranteeing medical care and the small details of "people-centered" in China's poverty alleviation had made Yasinzai feel deeply. "Only by improving people's lives can we achieve long-term stability in a place," he said.

During his visit to Xinjiang, Yasinzai also witnessed the smooth start of the "Silu family" action of China and Pakistan.

He said that as a non-governmental exchange brand initiated by the China Association for the Promotion of International Organizations, the "Silk Road Family" had let people along the line know that the "One Belt and One Road" was not only focused on trade, but also on the win-win situation in all areas of people's livelihood. The initiative would truly improve the lives of people along the line.

Speaking of the current international trade protectionism and unilateralism, Yasinzai said that countries face common challenges such as poverty alleviation and counter-terrorism, and they must cope with each other through joint cooperation.

"All parties should strengthen exchanges and oppose unilateralism to drag the world into a vicious circle," he added.