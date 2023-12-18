BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Frozen Seafood Exchange Conference took place in Urumqi, China last week, attracting local officials, importers, distributors, and representatives of logistics firms who gathered to discuss relevant policies and trade methods for importing Pakistani frozen seafood into Xinjiang.

This year marked the first entry of Pakistan's frozen seafood products into Xinjiang through the Khunjerab Pass, the sole land entry and exit channel between China and Pakistan.

As many as 22 varieties of Pakistani seafood products were showcased at the event, including frozen pufferfish, eel, sardines, lobsters, and black tiger shrimp, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

"With the collaborative support of the Government of Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County and Khunjerab Customs, we achieved a historic breakthrough by directly importing the initial batch of full-container Pakistani frozen seafood to Xinjiang via land transportation, which takes merely seven days, significantly saving time and costs compared to sea transportation", said Yu Caide, President of Xinjiang Jingyicheng Group.

"In the future, we will further deepen our cooperation with Pakistan and introduce more Pakistani seafood products."

"During the event, Haihong International Food Logistics Port signed an agreement with Xinjiang Jingyicheng Group to establish the Pakistan International Food Hall."

This initiative aims to facilitate the entry of more Pakistani food products and commodities into Xinjiang while also promoting the export of Xinjiang goods to Pakistan. Once completed, Xinjiang residents will enjoy easier access to high-quality Pakistani products.

