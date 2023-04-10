Close
Palestinian Minor Killed By Israeli Fire In West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Palestinian minor killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Palestinian minor was killed and two others injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, according to the Health Ministry

RAMALLAH, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):A Palestinian minor was killed and two others injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said Mohammad Fayez Balhan, 15, was shot in the head and was transferred to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The ministry said two other people were injured by Israeli fire in their lower parts and were admitted to hospital for medical attention.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, triggering clashes with local residents.

An Israeli military statement said army forces were operating in the camp, without providing any further details.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since Israeli police forcibly removed worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem last week.

Nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

