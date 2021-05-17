UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Movements Have No Plans To Use Lebanon For Attacks On Israel - Fatah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:24 PM

Palestinian Movements Have No Plans to Use Lebanon for Attacks on Israel - Fatah

Movements of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) have no intentions to use Lebanese territory for carrying out military operations against Israel, Mahmoud Saeed, a spokesman for the Fatah movement's political bureau in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Movements of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) have no intentions to use Lebanese territory for carrying out military operations against Israel, Mahmoud Saeed, a spokesman for the Fatah movement's political bureau in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, Lebanese media reported that the PNA's movements prohibited armed units in the Palestinian camps from conducting any offensive against Israel from Lebanese soil.

This order came in response to a request by Lebanon's Hezbollah to the PNA movements on the matter.

"Our confrontation with the Israeli enemy is long-term, at a certain point it took place on the territory of Lebanon. But we have come to a common Palestinian solution, under which the confrontation should occur within Palestine. Based on this, we believe that any talks on hostilities from any borders of the Arab states are not on the table at the current moment," Saeed said.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Lebanon Media From Arab

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

26 minutes ago

British PM honours four Pakistanis for humanitaria ..

3 minutes ago

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

56 minutes ago

Maryam put people lives at risk

3 minutes ago

Speaker announces six members as Panel of presidin ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt utilizing all resources to curb COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.