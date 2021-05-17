Palestinian Movements Have No Plans to Use Lebanon for Attacks on Israel - Fatah

(@FahadShabbir)

Movements of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) have no intentions to use Lebanese territory for carrying out military operations against Israel, Mahmoud Saeed, a spokesman for the Fatah movement's political bureau in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier, Lebanese media reported that the PNA's movements prohibited armed units in the Palestinian camps from conducting any offensive against Israel from Lebanese soil.

This order came in response to a request by Lebanon's Hezbollah to the PNA movements on the matter.

"Our confrontation with the Israeli enemy is long-term, at a certain point it took place on the territory of Lebanon. But we have come to a common Palestinian solution, under which the confrontation should occur within Palestine. Based on this, we believe that any talks on hostilities from any borders of the Arab states are not on the table at the current moment," Saeed said.