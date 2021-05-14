Palestinian National Authority Urges US to Intervene to End 'Israeli Aggression'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) blamed Israel for the escalation between the parties and called on the US to intervene immediately to end "Israeli aggression," according to the PNA's statement.

"The President [Mahmoud Abbas] opposed the continuation of this criminal activity and called on the US administration to intervene immediately and quickly to stop the Israeli aggression and to keep the situation under control," the PNA said on Facebook.