Panamanian President Appoints New Health Minister Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Panama President Laurentino Cortizo has appointed a new health minister to replace Rosario Turner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Panama President Laurentino Cortizo has appointed a new health minister to replace Rosario Turner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying.

Luis Sucre, who has served as deputy health minister for almost one year, was named the new health minister of Panama.

"Thank you, Rosario Turner, for guiding us with responsibility and commitment in this battle against COVID-19. I appoint Luis Sucre as the new minister of health, we are sure that you will continue to your exclusive work," Cortizo said on Twitter.

Turner has been one of the most visible figures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the Central American nation.

Her replacement, after serving as the health minister for almost a year, was surprising, as the president himself had praised her for the work. Turner admitted the possibility of resigning on June 1, but then abandoned the idea and pledged to continue working.

The authorities of Guatemala and El Salvador have previously replaced their health ministers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest data, Panama has so far confirmed 28,030 cases of COVID-19 and 547 fatalities. Over the past month, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Panama has increased by nearly three times.

Twitter Rosario Sucre Guatemala El Salvador Panama June Coronavirus

