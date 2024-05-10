Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Last-ditch talks aimed at striking a landmark global agreement on handling future pandemics went into the final hours on Friday with the chances of finalising a deal looking increasingly unlikely.

Shaken by the failures exposed by Covid-19 -- which killed millions, shredded economies and crippled health systems -- countries have spent two years drafting an international accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Despite a common desire for binding commitments aimed at preventing another such disaster, big differences quickly emerged between country blocs on how to go about it.

The World Health Organization's 194 member states were meant to finish the process in March so the agreement could be formally adopted at their annual assembly, which starts on May 27.

This additional fortnight of talks was crammed in amid hopes of achieving a breakthrough but the negotiations will not stretch even further into overtime if nothing is finalised by the end of Friday.