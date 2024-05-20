Open Menu

Business And Bollywood Vote In India's Election

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

A parade of India's business and entertainment elite -- many of them supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- went to the polls Monday as the financial capital Mumbai voted in the latest round of the country's six-week election

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A parade of India's business and entertainment elite -- many of them supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- went to the polls Monday as the financial capital Mumbai voted in the latest round of the country's six-week election.

Modi,73, is widely expected to win a third term when the election concludes early next month, thanks in large part to his aggressive championing of India's majority Hindu faith.

"My vote is for the BJP and Modi," said Deepak Mahajan, 42, who works in banking.

"There is no other choice if you care about the future of the economy and business. I have always voted this way."

Big conglomerates have bestowed upon Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a campaign war chest that dwarfs its rivals, while Bollywood stars have backed its ideological commitment to more closely align the country's majority religion and its politics.

Latest data shows that the BJP was by far the single biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds, a contentious political donation tool since ruled illegal by India's top court.

Related Topics

Election India Mumbai Prime Minister Business Bollywood Vote Narendra Modi Top Court

Recent Stories

Goheer for strategic engagement across various com ..

Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..

5 minutes ago
 FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivi ..

FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions

5 minutes ago
 Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discuss ..

Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation

5 minutes ago
 KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

13 minutes ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

13 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in Faislabad

Man commits suicide in Faislabad

13 minutes ago
Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt ..

Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'

13 minutes ago
 Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash fl ..

Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns

13 minutes ago
 KU extends registration deadline for upcoming conv ..

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

26 minutes ago
 Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

17 minutes ago
 IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities i ..

IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals

17 minutes ago
 Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian ..

Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World