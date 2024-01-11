Open Menu

Papua New Guinea PM Declares State Of Emergency In Capital After Reports Of Killing In Riots

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Papua New Guinea's prime minister declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital Port Moresby on Thursday, after 15 people were killed in riots as crowds looted and burned shops.

More than 1,000 troops were on standby "to step in wherever necessary" under the emergency decree, Prime Minister James Marape announced. Violence erupted in the capital Port Moresby on Wednesday evening after a group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards launched protests against the government.

Within hours riots had also taken root in the city of Lae, some 300 kilometres (186 miles) to the north.

"Today, we call for a state of emergency for 14-days in our nation's capital," Marape said.

Defence forces could intervene during that time "to contain any situations that may arise going forward", he said. Security forces had staged a protest inside Papua New Guinea's parliament earlier Wednesday after noticing their pay had been docked without explanation. The government swiftly promised to fix what it described as a payroll "glitch" but it was not enough to stop disgruntled civilians from joining the fray.

Marape said the four department chiefs involved in the payroll problem -- the police commissioner and the heads of personnel, finance and treasury -- had all been suspended for 14 days.

