Papua New Guinea Reopens Borders for Vaccinated Travelers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Papua New Guinea has eased its COVID-19 restrictions for international and domestic travelers and allowed vaccinated foreigners to enter the country starting Wednesday.

Papua New Guinea's daily newspaper Post Courier reported citing the country's pandemic controller, David Manning, that no special permits are required to enter anymore, but all arrivals over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or must have the citizenship of the country.

Fully vaccinated are those who received a two-component dose of vaccination and booster shots no earlier than six months before their arrival.

Arrivals must reportedly have a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the departure. Children under the age of five are exempt from testing.

Upon their arrival in Papua New Guinea, all persons are required to take a COVID-19 test, the newspaper said.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 within three months, he or she will have to present a certificate of not being infectious anymore and take a new test.

Those who test positive upon their arrival will be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine. Those with symptoms of the disease will not be allowed on domestic flights, according to the paper. Body temperature will be checked upon landing.

Public events in the country will also be restricted to 100 people. However, such rules will not apply to schools, malls, markets, religious services and political events.

One of the measures that will remain in effect in Papua New Guinea will be a ban on the sale of alcohol on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Transport restrictions due to COVID-19 will no longer apply, the Post Courier reported.