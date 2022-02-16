UrduPoint.com

Papua New Guinea Reopens Borders For Vaccinated Travelers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Papua New Guinea Reopens Borders for Vaccinated Travelers

Papua New Guinea has eased its COVID-19 restrictions for international and domestic travelers and allowed vaccinated foreigners to enter the country starting Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Papua New Guinea has eased its COVID-19 restrictions for international and domestic travelers and allowed vaccinated foreigners to enter the country starting Wednesday.

Papua New Guinea's daily newspaper Post Courier reported citing the country's pandemic controller, David Manning, that no special permits are required to enter anymore, but all arrivals over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or must have the citizenship of the country.

Fully vaccinated are those who received a two-component dose of vaccination and booster shots no earlier than six months before their arrival.

Arrivals must reportedly have a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the departure. Children under the age of five are exempt from testing.

Upon their arrival in Papua New Guinea, all persons are required to take a COVID-19 test, the newspaper said.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 within three months, he or she will have to present a certificate of not being infectious anymore and take a new test.

Those who test positive upon their arrival will be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine. Those with symptoms of the disease will not be allowed on domestic flights, according to the paper. Body temperature will be checked upon landing.

Public events in the country will also be restricted to 100 people. However, such rules will not apply to schools, malls, markets, religious services and political events.

One of the measures that will remain in effect in Papua New Guinea will be a ban on the sale of alcohol on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Transport restrictions due to COVID-19 will no longer apply, the Post Courier reported.

Related Topics

Sale David Papua New Guinea Guinea Citizenship Sunday Market Post All From

Recent Stories

Business community felicitates PFUJ elected office ..

Business community felicitates PFUJ elected office bearers from Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Performance of local government department, waste ..

Performance of local government department, waste management company reviewed

1 minute ago
 Brazil Interested in Building 'Small Nuclear React ..

Brazil Interested in Building 'Small Nuclear Reactors' - Bolsonaro

1 minute ago
 Bolsonaro Invited Putin to Brazil, Russian Leader ..

Bolsonaro Invited Putin to Brazil, Russian Leader Accepted Invitation - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debat ..

Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debate on COVID-19 Bill

5 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

CM's aide visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>