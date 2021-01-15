MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Paraguayan Health Ministry approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional clinical trials in the South American country, the Russian Direct Investment Funds (RDIF) said on Friday.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Paraguay. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional clinical trials in the country," RDIF said in a press release.

Earlier, the vaccine was registered under the same procedure in Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Palestine and Venezuela.

"Registration of Sputnik V vaccine in Paraguay proves the increasing interest of Latin American countries in a safe and effective Russian vaccine against coronavirus. We expect that more countries in the region will also approve it soon and are ready to create new partnerships to pool efforts in the fight against the pandemic," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.