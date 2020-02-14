UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Says To Visit Moscow On May 15

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Says to Visit Moscow on May 15

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Paraguayan Foreign Minister Antonio Rivas Palacios told Sputnik on Thursday he would visit Moscow on May 15.

"I will visit Moscow at the invitation of [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov on May 15 with the aim of strengthening relations, including in education, security, economics and manufacturing," Palacios said.

According to the Paraguayan minister, Russia is an important partner. It is, among other things, one of the major meat importers, he said.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Russia Visit Rivas May

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

1 hour ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

1 hour ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

3 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

4 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.