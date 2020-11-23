Paris Regrets Over Lack of Progress in Donbas Talks on 'Steinmeier Formula'

The French Foreign Ministry regrets that the discussions of the trilateral contact group on Donbas regarding the inclusion of the "Steinmeier formula" in Ukrainian legislation have not advanced for several weeks, the ministry's spokesperson said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry regrets that the discussions of the trilateral contact group on Donbas regarding the inclusion of the "Steinmeier formula" in Ukrainian legislation have not advanced for several weeks, the ministry's spokesperson said.

Earlier, Aleksey Arestovich, the adviser on information policy of Kiev's delegation in the contact group on Donbas, said that the law on the special status of Donbas would most likely be prolonged, but without including the "Steinmeier formula" in it. He noted that the "Steinmeier formula", which determines the conditions for the law on the special status of Donbas to be enacted, was "quite flexible" in the reading proposed by Kiev.

"On December 12, 2019, Ukraine once again extended the current law to avoid a legal vacuum, demonstrating its commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements. Since then, discussions in the trilateral contact group under the auspices of the OSCE on the exact procedure for including the Steinmeier formula in Ukrainian legislation have continued. We regret that these discussions have not moved forward for several weeks, and Ukraine has no choice but to update the existing text," the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.