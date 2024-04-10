Open Menu

Paris Saint-Germain V Barcelona Champions League Starting Line-ups

Published April 10, 2024

Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona Champions League starting line-ups

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Lee Kang-in, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Sergi Roberto (capt), Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

