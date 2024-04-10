Paris Saint-Germain V Barcelona Champions League Starting Line-ups
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Lee Kang-in, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe
Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)
Barcelona (4-3-3)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Sergi Roberto (capt), Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
Coach: Xavi Hernandez (ESP)
Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
