Participants of 3rd Phase of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Trials to Be Insured - Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) All the volunteers taking part in the third stage of clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine will get insurance and benefits, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russia became the first country in the wold to register a vaccine against COVID-19.

"All the participants of the third stage will be insured and will receive benefits, I do not remember the exact amount, but I believe certainly not less than participants of the second phase received," Gintsburg said at a press conference.

The third stage of the clinical trials starts on Wednesday.