UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parts Of Wikipedia Offline After 'malicious' Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:56 PM

Parts of Wikipedia offline after 'malicious' attack

Popular online reference website Wikipedia went down in several countries after the website was targeted by what it described as a "malicious attack"

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Popular online reference website Wikipedia went down in several countries after the website was targeted by what it described as a "malicious attack".

The server of the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the site, suffered a "massive" Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, the organization's German account said in a tweet late Friday.

In a separate statement the Wikimedia Foundation said that the attack on the encyclopedia -- one of the world's most popular websites -- was "ongoing" and teams were working to restore access.

DDoS attacks often involve legions of zombie computers -- machines infected with viruses and commanded to simultaneously visit a website.

Such a massive onslaught of demand can overwhelm website computer servers, slowing service or knocking them offline.

Wikimedia condemned the breach of its server, saying it threatened "everyone's fundamental rights to freely access and share information."Similar cyber attacks have hammered other popular internet domains including Twitter, Facebook and Google in recent years.

Related Topics

Attack Internet World Google Facebook Twitter Threatened German Visit SITE Share

Recent Stories

Volatile situation in IOJ&K demands sagacious resp ..

35 seconds ago

19 booked over water theft in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Pardoned 3 Women, 13 Men Under Ukraine-R ..

1 minute ago

Bogut booed again but Australia close on World Cup ..

1 minute ago

PTI-AJK holds Kashmir solidarity rally from Mirpur ..

1 minute ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Brazilian President on Ind ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.