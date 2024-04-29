Open Menu

Pedro Sanchez, A Risk-taker With A Flair For Survival

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who will on Monday announce whether he remains in his post, is an expert in political survival who has built a career on taking political gambles.

"I have learned to push myself until the referee blows the final whistle," the head of Spain's Socialist party and a former basketball player wrote in his 2019 autobiography, "Resistance Manual".

On Wednesday, he said that he was considering stepping down after a Madrid court announced an investigation into his wife Begona Gomez for alleged influence-peddling and corruption.

"I need to stop and think," he wrote in a four-page letter posted on X.

With a charming smile and affable personality, the 52-year-old -- often referred to as Mr.Handsome early in his career -- has been written off politically on several occasions, only to bounce back.

He "has never had it easy", said Paloma Roman, a political scientist at Madrid's Complutense University, noting his "political flair" for getting out of complicated situations.

