UrduPoint.com

Pentagon's Shift To Microsoft Security Tools Sparks Hacking Fears - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Pentagon's Shift to Microsoft Security Tools Sparks Hacking Fears - Reports

The Pentagon is replacing its long-running cybersecurity programs with standard tools from Microsoft in a move stirring opposition from senior IT leaders from the military services who warn that it may expose the network to foreign hackers, enemy cyber warriors and online spies, Newsweek reported on Tuesday, citing a former senior defense official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Pentagon is replacing its long-running cybersecurity programs with standard tools from microsoft in a move stirring opposition from senior IT leaders from the military services who warn that it may expose the network to foreign hackers, enemy cyber warriors and online spies, Newsweek reported on Tuesday, citing a former senior defense official.

At a meeting with Pentagon Chief Information Officer John Sherman last fall, a clear majority of cyber professionals in the military services opposed the shift, raising concerns about growing reliance on a single software giant, according to the report.

"I was completely against it. A lot of us were, for the same reason: It felt like we were further embedding ourselves into this monopolistic (Microsoft) monoculture," a former senior defense official told the magazine.

The potential risks came to light in March, when Microsoft reported "a limited, targeted abuse of a vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook" attributed to a Russia-based threat actor, the report noted. Russia itself has repeatedly rejected hacking allegations, pointing to the lack of evidence to corroborate its alleged involvement.

According to Newsweek, Pentagon has exclusively used the Microsoft Windows operating system on all its four million-plus desktop computers. Almost 3 million active duty and reserve military personnel, as well as 750,000 civilian employees use different Microsoft products, including Outlook or Office, according to the report.

Now, the Department of Defense is planning to use Microsoft Defender, which provides a set of cybersecurity tools. Pentagon Deputy Chief Information Officer David McKeown told the magazine that the program would provide an integrated cybersecurity solution to secure networks.

The report also said, citing the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), that as of April, 258 out of 919 discovered cyber vulnerabilities were related to Microsoft. This is more than the total number of similar issues related to the products of other big vendors combined - Cisco, Adobe, Apple, Google, and Oracle, it added.

However, not only the Pentagon heavily relies on Microsoft, the report said. Across the Federal government, 85% of personnel are using its programs for emails and other purposes, it added.

Related Topics

Google Russia Pentagon David Same Sherman March April May Apple All From Government Million Opposition Hacking

Recent Stories

Armenia's Possible Withdrawal From CSTO Not on Age ..

Armenia's Possible Withdrawal From CSTO Not on Agenda - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian Nati ..

US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian National Mikhail Matveev - Treasur ..

5 minutes ago
 Highway to ICC Women's T20 WC qualification begins ..

Highway to ICC Women's T20 WC qualification begins May 29

1 second ago
 Estehkam-e-Pakistan Zindabad rally organized

Estehkam-e-Pakistan Zindabad rally organized

3 seconds ago
 Ma&#039;an receives an AED50 million contribution ..

Ma&#039;an receives an AED50 million contribution from Mubadala Investment Compa ..

9 minutes ago
 Talha inaugurates private bank's booth for conveni ..

Talha inaugurates private bank's booth for convenience of pilgrims

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.