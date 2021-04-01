UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peony Festival Kicks Off In Central China's Henan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:42 PM

Peony festival kicks off in central China's Henan

A peony festival kicked off on Thursday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies

ZHENGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A peony festival kicked off on Thursday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies.

The festival's 39th edition will run through May 10, offering a visual feast through a variety of online and offline events, according to the information office of the provincial government.

Garden parties, lantern shows and flower parades will be held across more than 20 peony gardens in the city, and events such as flower arrangement contests and peony-themed poetry recitals will also be held.

A 24-hour livestream show featuring Luoyang's peony culture and industry will be staged from April 10 to 11, said the office.

The festival has been selected as an example of national intangible cultural heritage, and has become a calling card for the city.

As an imperial capital during 13 dynasties, Luoyang claims to have the country's best peonies. The flower was a favorite of royal families for its luxuriant blossom, which came to symbolize prosperity and wealth.

Related Topics

China Luoyang April May From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Fijians urged to register for COVID-19 vaccine

2 minutes ago

Kohat police arrest 2850 suspects, 50 proclaimed o ..

2 minutes ago

No Member State at UNSC Requested Sanctions Agains ..

2 minutes ago

ASEAN Trying to Find 'All Possible Channels' to En ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 11 Kashmiris in March

12 minutes ago

Shenzhen to increase new-energy vehicle ownership

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.