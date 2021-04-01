A peony festival kicked off on Thursday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies

ZHENGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A peony festival kicked off on Thursday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies.

The festival's 39th edition will run through May 10, offering a visual feast through a variety of online and offline events, according to the information office of the provincial government.

Garden parties, lantern shows and flower parades will be held across more than 20 peony gardens in the city, and events such as flower arrangement contests and peony-themed poetry recitals will also be held.

A 24-hour livestream show featuring Luoyang's peony culture and industry will be staged from April 10 to 11, said the office.

The festival has been selected as an example of national intangible cultural heritage, and has become a calling card for the city.

As an imperial capital during 13 dynasties, Luoyang claims to have the country's best peonies. The flower was a favorite of royal families for its luxuriant blossom, which came to symbolize prosperity and wealth.