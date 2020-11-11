People Inoculated Against COVID-19 Need 3 Weeks to Develop Antibodies - Russian Official

Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, explained to Sputnik on Wednesday that those inoculated against the coronavirus could still contract the disease because of failing to produce antibodies, since a person can be considered protected only three weeks after receiving the second component of the vaccine

The government of Russia's Altay region reported on Tuesday that three doctors had contracted coronavirus after being inoculated.

"Sputnik V is a two-component vaccine: The patient receives the second injection 21 days after the first one.

The patient is considered inoculated and protected against the coronavirus infection three weeks after the second injection, the immunity is formed in this period. Positive PCR tests of inoculated citizens are usually explained by the fact that they have not had time to develop immunity by the moment they met a COVID-19 pathogen, as not enough time has passed since their vaccination," Kuznetsov explained.

The health official pointed to the need to implement personal protective measures within three weeks after getting the second component of the vaccine.