BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Peruvian Attorney General's Office said Tuesday it has launched an investigation into genocide against incumbent President Dina Boluarte and Prime Minister Alberto Otarola due to deaths of citizens during anti-government protests in December 2022 and January 2023.

"The Attorney General has ordered a preliminary investigation against President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola, Interior Minister Victor Rojas, and Defense Minister Jorge Chavez," the office said in a statement.

"The preliminary investigation is related to the alleged crimes of genocide, murder, and grievous bodily harm committed during the demonstrations of December 2022 and January 2023 in the regions of Apurimac, La Libertad, Puno, Junin, Arequipa, and Ayacucho," the office added.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. According to the latest estimates, at least 46 people died since December 10.