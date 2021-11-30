The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, declared a state of emergency in several regions in the country's north and northeast after a strong earthquake on Tuesday

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake which hit on Sunday morning led to massive infrastructure damage not only in Peru but also neighboring Ecuador.

The quake has affected more than 3,000 people, injured 12 and killed one child.

"I have ordered a state of emergency in the regions of Amazonas, Cajamarca, Loreto and San Martin," Castillo said in a televised address to the nation.

On Monday, Castillo ordered for immediate assistance to all victims of the earthquake.