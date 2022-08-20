UrduPoint.com

Peruvian Prosecutors Request 3 Years Of Pre-Trial Detention For President's Relative

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Peruvian Prosecutors Request 3 Years of Pre-Trial Detention For President's Relative

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The Prosecutor General's Office of Peru says it has requested three years of pre-trial detention for Yenifer Paredes, the sister of the country's first lady, who, like the head of state, is suspected of corruption.

"The Prosecutor General's Office requests 36 months of pre-trial detention for Yenifer Paredes for alleged money laundering and other state damage," the prosecutor's office said on Friday.

In early August, Peruvian prosecutors raided the government palace in the capital city of Lima, as well as the home of the country's president in Chota, northern Peru, looking for Paredes.

On August 10, Yenifer, who is the sister of First Lady Lilia Paredes Navarro, appeared at the prosecutor's office herself.

Last month, the Prosecutor General's Office announced that it was investigating President Pedro Castillo, after accusations were made by former minister of the interior Mariano Gonzalez, who alleged that Castillo had covered for people from his immediate entourage, against whom criminal cases had been initiated.

Castillo has denied all accusations made against him and his family members.

