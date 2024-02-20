PHA Steps Up Campaign Against Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has stepped up ongoing measures to
clear encroachments from parks and green belts.
Director General Zameer Hussain directed for taking action against encroachers
besides clearing parks and green belts from all types of setups.
He ordered for issuing notices to food points and said that Susan Road, D-Ground,
Akbar Chowk Gulistan Colony, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other places should be
cleared from encroachments.
He said that a helpline was also being established for registration of complaints.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From World
-
Julian Assange: WikiLeaks' controversial founder8 minutes ago
-
Sick Assange absent at key hearing against extradition to US8 minutes ago
-
Kremlin calls Navalny widow accusations 'unfounded and vulgar'18 minutes ago
-
Chinese water-saving facilities shipped to Pakistan for smart farm project28 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote38 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fights Russian surge on revolution anniversary38 minutes ago
-
Senior Czechs refine Wikipedia as retirement hobby58 minutes ago
-
Pretoria says Israel 'apartheid' against Palestinians worse than in S.Africa1 hour ago
-
Sweden says to give Ukraine $682 mn military aid2 hours ago
-
Boeing says Thai Airways to buy 45 Dreamliners2 hours ago
-
Inter Milan to take on Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League2 hours ago
-
Bosnian foreign minister praises Türkiye's role in Balkans2 hours ago