PHA steps up campaign against encroachments

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has stepped up ongoing measures to

clear encroachments from parks and green belts.

Director General Zameer Hussain directed for taking action against encroachers

besides clearing parks and green belts from all types of setups.

He ordered for issuing notices to food points and said that Susan Road, D-Ground,

Akbar Chowk Gulistan Colony, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other places should be

cleared from encroachments.

He said that a helpline was also being established for registration of complaints.