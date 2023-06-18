Philippine Ferry With 120 People on Board Catches Fire - Coast Guard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) A ferry carrying 120 people on board caught fire on Sunday off the coast of the Philippine province of Bohol, the coast guard said, adding that rescue and firefighting efforts are underway.

"The Philippine Coast Guard ...

conducts firefighting and rescue operations in response to a maritime incident involving a passenger-cargo vessel, MV Esperanza Star, that caught on fire in the vicinity waters off Panglao, Bohol, today, 18 June 2023. Based on the initial investigation, the distressed vessel ... had approximately 120 passengers and crew members on board," the coast guard said on social media.

CNN Philippines cited a coast guard commander as saying that 55 crew members and 65 passengers were rescued from the vessel.