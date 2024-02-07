Philippine Landslide Buries 20 People Inside Two Buses: Official
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Rescuers searched Wednesday for 20 people trapped inside two buses buried by a rain-induced landslide in a mountainous region of the southern Philippines, an official said.
At least 28 people were on board two buses outside a gold mine in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island when the landslide hit Tuesday night, but eight managed to escape, provincial disaster official Edward Macapili told AFP.
Eleven villagers were also injured. Two of them were seriously hurt and were airlifted to a hospital in Davao City for treatment, Macapili said.
"There was no sign that a landslide would occur because the rains stopped on Thursday and by Friday it was already sunny and hot," Macapili said.
Rain has pounded parts of Mindanao off and on for weeks, forcing tens of thousands into emergency shelters.
At least 18 people died from landslides and flooding in the region last week, the national disaster agency said in its latest update.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
More Stories From World
-
Silence, shame, victim-blaming: Kenya's femicide epidemic3 minutes ago
-
Macron hosts tribute to French victims of Hamas attack on Israel13 minutes ago
-
Iran's long-lasting love for gemstones13 minutes ago
-
Why Germany is being hit by strikes almost every day13 minutes ago
-
The Super Bowl (Taylor's Version): Top Chiefs fan takes spotlight13 minutes ago
-
Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress23 minutes ago
-
Rio carnival group pays tribute to wronged hero of black history23 minutes ago
-
In Antarctica, scientists study extent of microplastics23 minutes ago
-
William returns to fill royal void as King Charles faces cancer treatment23 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test scoreboard23 minutes ago
-
Biden homeland security chief survives US House impeachment vote33 minutes ago
-
Tah strikes late to send Leverkusen to German Cup semis53 minutes ago