Philippine Landslide Buries 20 People Inside Two Buses: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Rescuers searched Wednesday for 20 people trapped inside two buses buried by a rain-induced landslide in a mountainous region of the southern Philippines, an official said.

At least 28 people were on board two buses outside a gold mine in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island when the landslide hit Tuesday night, but eight managed to escape, provincial disaster official Edward Macapili told AFP.

Eleven villagers were also injured. Two of them were seriously hurt and were airlifted to a hospital in Davao City for treatment, Macapili said.

"There was no sign that a landslide would occur because the rains stopped on Thursday and by Friday it was already sunny and hot," Macapili said.

Rain has pounded parts of Mindanao off and on for weeks, forcing tens of thousands into emergency shelters.

At least 18 people died from landslides and flooding in the region last week, the national disaster agency said in its latest update.

