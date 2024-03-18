Philippine Road Crash Kills Woman, Injures Man
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A woman was killed after the motorcycle she and her husband were riding was hit by an overtaking bus along a highway in Rizal province of the Philippines at dawn on Monday, police said.
Police said the accident occurred around 4 a.m.
while the couple traveled along a highway in Taytay town. The woman died at the crash site, while her husband sustained injuries in the left arm.
Initial investigation showed the bus driver grew impatient and decided to past the slow-moving motorcycle in front of the bus.
Police detained the bus driver as the investigation continues.
