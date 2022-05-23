UrduPoint.com

Philippines Considers Reviving NPP Project After Seoul's Cooperation Offer - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Philippines Considers Reviving NPP Project After Seoul's Cooperation Offer - Reports

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Junior said on Monday that he intends to resume construction of the mothballed Bataan nuclear power plant (NPP), that was initiated by his father, former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Senior, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Philippine President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Junior said on Monday that he intends to resume construction of the mothballed Bataan nuclear power plant (NPP), that was initiated by his father, former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Senior, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported.

In March, Philippine Nuclear Research Institute Director Carlo Arcilla said that South Korea offered to rehabilitate the NPP at a cost of $1.1 billion.

The Philippine president-elect said he discussed the offer with the South Korean ambassador, and a power expert from Seoul has already visited the Bataan NPP to see whether or not it could be revived, or a new one should be built, the broadcaster reported.

The Philippines needs to have better power supply if it is going to "industrialize post-pandemic," Marcos told reporters at a press conference.

The construction of the $2.2 billion Bataan NPP was launched in 1980s but was not commissioned due to the overthrow of then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and safety concerns in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine.

The subsequent Philippine administration sold uranium fuel from the NPP to the United States in 1997 at a loss of $35 million.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear Seoul Chernobyl South Korea United States North Korea Philippines March From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea for ..

Lahore High Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea for cross examination through vide ..

2 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict on legal status of Chiniot ..

Court reserves verdict on legal status of Chiniot mines reference

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says US, Allies to Intensify Efforts to Str ..

Austin Says US, Allies to Intensify Efforts to Strengthen Ukraine's Battlefield ..

2 minutes ago
 Third Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting Schedu ..

Third Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting Scheduled for June 15 in Brussels - ..

4 minutes ago
 CM for taking steps to provide free medicines to c ..

CM for taking steps to provide free medicines to cancer patients

4 minutes ago
 Body found floating in canal

Body found floating in canal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.