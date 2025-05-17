Setting New Standards: Govt’s Hajj Scheme Earns Praise For Value, Ease: Abdul Wahab Soomro
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 09:30 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Director General of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, Abdul Wahab Soomro on Saturday said that while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence, the government’s Hajj scheme continues to set new benchmarks in affordability, comfort, and logistical efficiency.
He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the diligent supervision of Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, the government has expressed unwavering commitment to prioritizing the comfort, safety, and spiritual fulfillment of intending pilgrims.
The DG said the government’s Hajj scheme for 88,380 pilgrims is being elevated to unprecedented heights to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching pilgrimage.
Highlighting key initiatives, Abdul Wahab Soomro said the scheme offers the lowest-cost Hajj package globally. Pilgrims are now given the option to choose between single, double, or triple-bed rooms at an additional cost, besides the provision of free-of-charge family rooms wherever possible, he added.
He said the Short Hajj Scheme was also introduced for the first time last year, attracting 17,000 pilgrims in 2024, with registrations increasing to 21,000 in 2025.
This initiative ensures affordability without compromising essential services, he added. “Through innovative measures such as air-conditioned Mina tents, family-friendly accommodations, optimized luggage systems, and high-quality transportation, the program ensures a seamless and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience.
These enhancements demonstrate a strong commitment to facilitating Hajj with maximum convenience at minimal cost,” he said. The DG said that owing to the non-uniform nature of buildings in Makkah, accommodations are allocated based on pilgrim profiling, ensuring optimal convenience.
Unique, standardized luggage has been provided to all pilgrims, designed to be easily identifiable even from a distance, he remarked.
“For the second consecutive year, 100% of pilgrims will be housed in Madina Markazia, ensuring proximity to the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid an-Nabawi).
The accommodations in Madinah range from 3- to 5-star buildings, while Makkah stays include iconic structures such as Hiddaya Towers and Rayyan Towers, among other highly rated facilities,” he said. He said that unique standardized luggage has also been provided to all pilgrims to minimize the risk of lost belongings.
Additionally, Mina bags have been introduced to discourage pilgrims from carrying large bags, which will help reduce congestion and inconvenience for others, he added. Abdul Wahab said that this year, 56 percent of pilgrims will be accommodated in Old Mina, while 44 percent will be in New Mina.
Regarding transportation in Mashair, he said train facility will be provided to 73 percent of intending pilgrims, while 27 percent will use buses for transportation. He said in collaboration with Saudi German Hospital and other leading medical institutions, a robust healthcare network has been established to ensure 24/7 emergency care, routine medical assistance, and prompt responses to health concerns of the intending pilgrims.
Talking about the comprehensive medical support system, he said that over 300 medical and paramedical officers are deployed across dedicated healthcare facilities. These include two hospitals (one each in Makkah and Madinah) and 11 dispensaries (9 in Makkah and 2 in Madinah).
Abdul Wahab Soomro also noted that a dedicated team of almost 1,800 welfare personnel is working tirelessly in coordination with the Service Provider Company Al Rajhi to assist pilgrims at every stage of their journey. The DG Hajj said such innovative measures and enhancements demonstrate a strong commitment to facilitating Hajj with maximum convenience at minimal cost.
